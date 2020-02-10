StarzPlay Acquires UK Rights To All Four ‘Power’ Spin-Offs

Netflix is not getting any of the Power spin-offs. StarzPlay has secured the UK rights to all four spin-offs (Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force). They will be made available to stream for UK StarzPlay subscribers day-and-date with the U.S. premiere on Starz.

Power Book II: Ghost picks up where the original series leaves off and stars Mary J. Blige, Method Man and several members of the original Power cast. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel story that takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of iconic “Power” character Kanan Stark.

Power Book IV: Influence follows Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) in his ruthless pursuit of political power. Power Book V: Force follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. All four series hail from Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Lionsgate Television. Kemp serve as an executive producer alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Salek, Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

At launch, part of StarzPlay’s pitch was that they would be the exclusive UK home to future Starz originals produced by Lionsgate Television. The streaming service also holds first run UK rights to Epix’s Perpetual Grace, LTD; DC Universe’s Doom Patrol; Epix’s Batman prequel series Pennyworth; Starz originals The Spanish Princess, Dangerous Liaisons, Vida, Sweetbitter and Becoming Elizabeth; Hulu originals Castle Rock, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Harlots and The Act; and AT&T’s Audience Network’s Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes.