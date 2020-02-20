Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 10

The tenth season of Blue Bloods will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday March 2nd at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, Blue Bloods follows the multi-generational Irish-American Reagan family who have a long history of public service in the NYPD, with the patriach of the family, Frank Reagan, serving as the current NYPD Commissioner. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle and Vanessa Ray.

In the opening episode of the show’s tenth season, titled The Real Deal, Danny and Baez grapple with a year-old homicide investigation brought to their attention by Maggie (Callie Thorne), the medium who previously helped them solve a case. Also, Frank looks for a way to help his ex-partner Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) when his daughter is arrested; Jamie and Eddie go apartment hunting; and Erin faces off against a cold-blooded defense attorney from her past. David Barrett directed from a script by Kevin Wade and Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor.

