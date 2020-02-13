Sky To Increase Originals By 25% In 2020, U.S. Acquisitions Also Set For 40% Boost

At their Up Next showcase event at the Tate Modern last night, Sky announced that they would be increasing the volume of originals by 25% in 2020.

In total, Sky said that 80 original series would hit the air this year. As part of that commitment, they unveiled a slew of new commissions including The Tail Of The Curious Mouse, Bloods, Safe Space, You, and Sweetpea.

Sky One also handed out renewals to COBRA (season 2), Intelligence (season 2), and Brassic (season 3). Sky is committed to more than doubling its investment in original content by 2024 through Sky Studios, aided by the proposed development of Sky Studios Elstree. Additionally, the satcaster has announced plans to boost the amount of U.S. acquisitions they carry by 40%.

“2020 is going to be the best year yet for content on Sky – we have over 80 original series and 40% more US shows, we have new channels like Sky Comedy, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries launching and we are announcing ten new commissions today”, said Sky Group CEO Jeremy Darroch. “In an increasingly competitive market, we keep pushing to give our customers what they want, all the best TV, all in one place.”

While Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content, added: “In a world where there are more hours of content than ever, we want to make sure that we’re offering our customers the most high-end, engaging TV that quite simply blows them away. We’re creating and investing in our own world-class original content that sits perfectly alongside the best from the US. This year we’ll be making more of our customers’ favourite shows than ever before.”