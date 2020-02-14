Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Strike Back’ Season 8

The eighth and final season of Strike Back will premiere on Sky One on Tuesday February 25th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novel of the same name by Chris Ryan, Strike Back follows the exploits of Section 20, an elite counterterrorism unit as it spans the globe to stop potential threats, often behind enemy lines. The drama series is produced by Left Bank Pictures and stars Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber, Varada Sethu, Alec Secăreanu and Ivana Miličević.

In the opening episode of the show’s final season, the members of covert antiterrorism unit Section 20 – Novin, Wyatt, Mac and Chetri – are reunited by commanding officer Coltrane under the pretense of rescuing Dr. Helen McCluskey (Lucy Russell), a biochemist who’s been taken as a hostage in Kosovo by the Albanian mafia. But as the apparent search-and-rescue escalates, a sinister conspiracy to cover up the development of the weaponized virus unfolds, and Section 20 must track down the stolen bioweapon before the Albanians use it for profit. The trail leads them to Venice, where mob boss Edon (Goran Bogdan) has arranged a meeting with a potential buyer. Meanwhile, Coltrane attempts to extract intelligence from Edon’s driver Jovan (Tomi May) – whom he’s convinced he’s met before.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.