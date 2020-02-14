Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Breeders’

Breeders will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Thursday March 12th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Created by Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, Breeders exposes the parental-paradox that it is possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there.

The ten episode series, which was co-commissioned by Sky and US basic cable network FX, is produced by FX Productions, Avalon Television and Sky Original Productions and stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. The executive producers are Martin Freeman, Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday and Michael Wiggs.

Check out the trailer below:

