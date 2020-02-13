Sky One Renews ‘COBRA’, ‘Intelligence’ & ‘Brassic’

Sky One has handed out renewals to original series COBRA, Intelligence, and Brassic. COBRA and Intelligence will return for second seasons, while Brassic has been picked up for season three. COBRA and Intelligence have received six episode orders, while Brassic’s order is for eight episodes.

COBRA deals with an unfolding national emergency that threatens to engulf the country as the COBRA committee – a team comprised of Britain’s leading experts, crisis contingency planners and most senior politicians – fights to ensure the protection of the people of Great Britain. The drama series, which was created by Ben Richards, is produced by New Pictures and stars Robert Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton.

In season two, in the aftermath of both solar and political storms, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) attempts to steer the country on a more even course. He is assisted, as ever, by his loyal Chief-of-Staff Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton), alongside a team of dedicated advisers. An assassination on British soil, however, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged. An apparently invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction and nobody really knows who is friend and who is foe.

Intelligence is a workplace comedy based in GCHQ’s Cheltenham office. When a power-hungry, maverick National Security Agent comes over to join an inept and tactless computer analyst and a newly-formed team tackling cybercrime, everything they know is shaken up. The comedy series, which was created by Nick Mohammed, is produced by Expectation and Dark and stars Nick Mohammed, David Schwimmer, Sylvestra Le Touzel, Jane Stanness, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Oliver Birch, Eliot Salt and Colin Salmon.

Brassic follows a group of working-class friends finding unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia. The comedy series, which was created by Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, is produced by Calamity Films and stars Joe Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Ruth Sheen, Tim Key, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson and Parth Thakerar. John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag) join the cast for season two.

The renewal comes ahead of of the premiere of season two and after the series became Sky’s most successful comedy drama in years. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be doing a third series of Brassic, the response to series one was overwhelming as people took our gang of potty mouthed misfits to their heart”, said series co-creator Danny Brocklehurst. “Sky has been truly amazing in its love and support and I can’t thank them enough for allowing us to go again.”

While co-creator and star Joseph Gilgun added: “I’m so grateful to everyone involved in the making of Brassic season 1 and 2, they’re some of the kindest and most resilient people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Each and every one of them friends. Also the public played a huge role, it’s very relieving to know your life story isn’t incredibly boring. I want to thank my close friends and colleagues and the creative team; David Livingstone, Danny Brocklehurst, Emily Bray and Dave Quayle. As for Sky, I couldn’t imagine making it with any other channel. Big loves Monty and Bennett!”