Sky One Releases Trailer For GCHQ Comedy ‘Intelligence’

Sky One has released the trailer for their upcoming GCHQ comedy Intelligence, which is set to premiere on Friday February 21st at 9pm with a double-bill.

Intelligence is a workplace comedy based in GCHQ’s Cheltenham office. When a power-hungry, maverick National Security Agent comes over to join an inept and tactless computer analyst and a newly-formed team tackling cybercrime, everything they know is shaken up.

The comedy series, which was created by Nick Mohammed, is produced by Expectation and Dark Harbor Stories and stars Nich Mohammed, David Schwimmer, Sylvestra Le Touzel, Jane Stanness, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Oliver Birch, Eliot Salt and Colin Salmon. The executive producers are Nick Mohammed, David Schwimmer and Nerys Evans. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales.

Check out the trailer below: