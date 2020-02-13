Sky One Orders ‘The Tail Of The Curious Mouse’, ‘Bloods’, ‘Safe Space’ & ‘You’

Sky One has unveiled a raft of new scripted commissions. The satcaster’s flagship channel has ordered Beatrix Potter and Roald Dahl drama The Tail Of The Curious Mouse; paramedics comedy series Bloods; Greg Davies fronted comedy pilot Safe Space; and Zoran Drvenkar adaptation You.

The Tail Of The Curious Mouse is inspired by the true story of when a young Roald Dahl met his hero, Beatrix Potter. With Beatrix (Dawn French) coming to the end of her career and Roald aged only six and having recently lost his father and sister, this meeting of two literary legends was to have an enormous impact on the lives of both writers. Abi Wilson penned the script for the film, which is being eyed for a key slot on Sky One’s Christmas schedule. Hartswood Films are producing. Elaine Cameron is the executive producer.

Bloods follows two paramedic partners in the South London ambulance service. When tough-acting loner Maleek is paired with over-friendly divorcee Wendy, their partnership looks dead on arrival. But pretty soon they’re giving each other life support. An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy’s struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics.

Samson Kayo (Famalam, Timewasters) and Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous, Little Voice) are attached to star in the six episode series, which was created by Kayo. Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan are penning the scripts. Seb Barwell is the series producer, while Ash Atalla and Alex Smith are the executive producers. Roughcut TV are producing. “I’m super excited to show the world Bloods especially because I almost became a paramedic”, Kayo said. “Lucky for the NHS, I chose to play the character instead! I’m looking forward to hopefully bringing a bag of laughs to Sky with the lovely team at Roughcut who have some quality comedies under their belt!”

Safe Space stars Greg Davies as is a demotivated small-time psychotherapist heading nowhere fast until fate intervenes in the form of a new client; his rising star local MP. A dark web of revelations lead to a serious breach of client confidentially. A tale of control, power and how idiotic it makes us. The comedy pilot was penned by Greg Davies & Stephen Morrison and is being produced by Avalon Television.

You tells the story of Tara O’Rourke, who, when she kills her estranged father in a drug fuelled rage, her best friends are forced to flee across Europe in search of Tara’s long-lost mother. Along the way, the girls have to navigate depleting funds, awkward romances and an inconvenient pregnancy – but the biggest danger comes from Tara’s uncle, Reagan – because the girls made the mistake of stealing Reagan’s drug stash… and he happens to be the most feared gangster in Rotterdam. And all the while, the spectre of a mythical serial killer known as The Traveller inches ever closer… The eight episode series, which is based on the novel by Zoran Drvenkar, is set up at Kudos and was developed for television by Ben Chanan. Derek Ritchie is the series producer, while Robbie McKillop is the lead director. The executive producers are Ben Chanan, Karen Wilson, Katie McAleese, Kara Manley and Serena Thompson.