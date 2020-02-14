Sky One & HBO Renew ‘Avenue 5’ For Second Season

Sky One and HBO have renewed their Hugh Laurie fronted co-production Avenue 5 for a second season. The series is currently airing its first season on Tuesday nights at 10pm on Sky One.

Avenue 5 follows Ryan Clark, the confident and suave captain of a space cruise ship with luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck and yoga classes. As the series begins, Avenue 5’s eight-week journey around Saturn is underway and its systems are optimal.

But when the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard – though they may or may not be equipped for the task. The comedy series, which was created by Armando Iannucci, stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips.

“They say ‘in space no one can hear you scream’ but Armando Iannucci proves they can definitely hear you laugh”, said Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy for Sky Studios. “Millions of viewers were left starry eyed by Avenue 5’s cast lead by Hugh Laurie, they can’t wait for more.”

“Sky is not the limit. There’s Space too. I’m thrilled Sky is giving me even more of it to play with”, commented Armando Iannucci. “Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we’re looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next.”

While Hugh Laurie added: “It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all. I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando, HBO and Sky, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future!”