Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Run’

HBO’s upcoming comedy series Run will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Wednesday April 15th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Run follows Ruby Richardson who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson, with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.

The half-hour comedy series, which was created by Vicky Jones, is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson. Recurring guest stars include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski and Archie Panjabi. The executive producers are Vicky Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.