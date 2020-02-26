Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mrs. Fletcher’

HBO’s Tom Perrotta adaptation Mrs. Fletcher will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday March 10th at 10:15pm, it has been announced.

Mrs. Fletcher is a dual coming-of-age story chronicling the personal and sexual journeys of an empty-nest mother and her college freshman son, who both embrace their newfound freedom with mixed results. As the series begins, Eve Fletcher, a mid-40s single mom who works as the executive director of a senior center, drops her only child off at college and returns home to a very empty house.

Meanwhile, Eve’s son Brendan, a popular (though sometimes clueless) jock, finds college is a little more complicated than he expected and struggles to make connections with his more socially and politically aware fellow students. As mother and son find themselves alone for the first time, this sharp, provocative series navigates themes of parenthood, sexuality, love, and identity in a cultural moment when attitudes about gender and sex are evolving rapidly. The seven episode limited series stars Kathryn Hahn, Jackson White, Owen Teague, Katie Kershaw, Domenick Lombardozzi, Cameron Boyce, Jen Richards and Casey Wilson.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.