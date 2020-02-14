Sky Atlantic Sets Premiere Date For ‘Save Me’ Season 2

The second season of Save Me will premiere on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday April 1st (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Created by Lennie James, Save Me tells the story of Nelson Nelly Rowe and his search for Jody, his missing daughter. The drama series is produced by World Productions and stars Lennie James, Suranne Jones, Stephen Graham, Thomas Coombes, Kerry Godliman, Nadine Marshall, Susan Lynch and Jason Flemyng. Lesley Manville is joining the cast for season two.

The show’s second season, titled Save Me Too, picks up fourteen months after the events of season one, which saw Nelly left devastated after his desperate search for Jody was unsuccessful. He had been dragged into a dangerous underworld, taken risks that had proved precarious for himself and those closest to him and challenged Nelly to re-evaluate many of the decisions he had made about his life, all to find Jody. Now, fourteen months down the road, is he still looking? What hope is there of finding Jody? And if new evidence were to emerge, what would it force Nelly and those close to him to do next?

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.