Sky Atlantic Releases Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3

Sky Atlantic has released the trailer for the third season of Westworld, which is set to premiere on Monday March 16th at 2am, simulcast with HBO’s east-coast feed. The season premiere will also be repeated later that same day in the show’s regular 9pm time-slot.

Based on the film written by Michael Crichton, Westworld is set in an amusement park and is described as a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the future of sin. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy developed the series for television and serve as executive producers alongside J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Roberto Patino, Richard Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

The drama series is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan. The theme for season three is New World. “Dystopia can look pretty beautiful in the world. Just because the world is corrupt inside, doesn’t mean it can’t be smothered over and pretty”, said Nolan. “We wanted to find a version of dystopia that we hadn’t seen before.”

Check out the trailer below: