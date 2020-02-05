Sky Atlantic Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘The Plot Against America’

Sky Atlantic has released a teaser trailer for The Plot Against America, which is set to premiere later this year.

The Plot Against America imagines an alternate American history, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

The six episode limited series, which is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name and was penned for television by David Simon and Ed Burns, stars Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis and John Turturro. The executive producers are David Simon, Ed Burns, Nina K. Noble, Joe Roth, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Check out the trailer below: