Siobhan Finneran, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jayde Adams & James Baxter To Star In BBC Two Comedy Pilot ‘Alma’s Not Normal’

Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey), Lorraine Ashbourne (The Crown, Cheat), Jayde Adams (Crazy Delicious) and James Baxter (Still Open all Hours, Emmerdale) have been tapped to star opposite Sophie Willan in BBC Two’s comedy pilot Alma’s Not Normal.

Alma’s Not Normal follows Boltonian wild-child, Alma Nuthall (Sophie Willan) and her family of eccentric, unruly women. With no qualifications and a rebellious streak a mile wide, Alma decides to become an escort to support her dreams of becoming a star and leaving Bolton.

Meanwhile, Alma’s mother Lin battles with both her addiction to heroin and her troubled relationship with her own mother Joan with the same chaotic fervour. Having only just discovered feminism and sexual liberation, Alma’s vampish Grandma Joan, must contend with her daughter suddenly moving in with her.

Siobhan Finneran has been cast as Lin, Alma’s mum; Lorraine Ashbourne as Joan, Alma’s nan; Jayde Adams as Leanne, Alma’s best friend; and James Baxter as Anthony, Alma’s ex boyfriend. Expectation is producing the pilot, which has been commissioned as part of the New On Two strand. Gill Isles is the producer, while Andrew Chaplin is directing. The executive producers are Sophie Willan and Nerys Evans. Kate Daughton is the Commissioning Editor for the BBC.

“It’s testament to the quality of Sophie’s writing that we’ve managed to attract such a strong cast to play alongside her”, said Nerys Evans, Expectation’s Creative Director of Comedy, who is serving as an Executive Producer on the project. “In the wonderfully skilled hands of Producer Gill Isles, and director Andrew Chaplin, this feels like a very special show in the making.”