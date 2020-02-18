Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho & Prasanna Puwanarajah Join BBC One’s ‘Line Of Duty’

Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl, Cursed), Perry Fitzpatrick (This Is England, I Am Nicola), Andi Osho (Kiri, Curfew) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster, Patrick Melrose) have joined the cast of Line Of Duty for the show’s sixth season, which is now filming ahead of a late 2020 premiere.

They are the latest cast additions for season six. As TVWise previously reported, Boardwalk Empire star Kelly Macdonald has been set as the guest lead. She plays Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12.

Created by Jed Mercurio, Line Of Duty follows police anti-corruption unit AC-12. The drama series is produced by World Productions and stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar. Ken Horn is the series producer, while Daniel Nettheim, Gareth Bryn, and Jennie Darnell are directing. The executive producers are Jed Mercurio, Simon Heath for World Productions, and Tommy Bulfin for BBC One.