Nicôle Lecky’s ‘Superhoe’ Picked Up To Series At BBC Three

BBC Three has handed out a six episode series order to Superhoe, a musical drama that is based on Nicôle Lecky’s one woman Royal Court show. Lecky is attached to star in the screen adaptation.

Superhoe follows 24 year old Sasha Clayton (Lecky) who dreams of being a singer and rapper, but spends most of her time in her bedroom smoking weed and stalking her ex-boyfriend on Instagram. When she is kicked out of her family home, Sasha is forced to fend for herself by sofa surfing and eventually moves in with the enigmatic party-girl Carly.

Carly introduces her to a glamorous world of social media influencing and partying, and what seems like an easy way to make money through cam work and sex work. But as the gap between her online presence and real life continues to grow, Sasha finds herself struggling to escape a world that is more complex and darker than she could have imagined. The series is told in parts by songs that Sasha creates.

Nicôle Lecky is penning the scripts for the series, which was commissioned by the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger and BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell. Bonafide Films are producing. The executive producers are Nicôle Lecky, Lucy Richer, Ayela Butt and Margery Bone. “From the moment we read Nicôle’s play and heard her unique vision for a music based drama for screen, we were so excited about this exuberant and funny young woman’s story and what it reveals about social media’s impact on sex work today”, said Bonafide Films CEO Margery Bone. “We are delighted to be working with BBC on this fantastic show.”

While Nicôle Lecky added: “I’m overwhelmed and absolutely chuffed to be bringing Superhoe to the BBC. I wrote Superhoe after I stumbled upon a website with the sole purpose to shame women on social media who claimed to be models or singers, but were secretly working as escorts. Through research I came across thousands of similar young women and was drawn to the complexities between empowerment and victimization. Social media has truly changed the game for my generation, and after speaking to many young sex workers – Sasha Clayton was created. I’m excited to bring Sasha, her wicked sense of humour and music to the BBC, with the support of the brilliant team at Bonafide Films”