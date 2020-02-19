Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘On My Block’ Season 3

The third season of On My Block will premiere on Netflix UK on Wednesday March 11th, it has been announced.

Created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft, is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

The comedy series stars Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia and Ronnie Hawk. Co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft all serve as executive producers. Jamie Dooner is the co-executive producer. Lauren Iungerich is the showrunner.

Check out the date announcement teaser trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.