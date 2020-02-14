Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘After Life’ Season 2

The second season of After Life will premiere on Netflix UK on Friday April 24th, it has been announced.

After Life tells the story of Tony, who had a perfect life. But after his wife Lisa dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a Super Power — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

The comedy series – which was created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais – is produced by Derek Productions and stars Ricky Gervais, Penelope Wilton, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Kerry Godliman, Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty, Diane Morgan, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Peter Egan, Ethan Lawrence and Bill Ward. In season two, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down. Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?