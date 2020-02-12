My5 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Oval’

Tyler Perry’s White House drama The Oval is available to stream in the UK on Channel 5’s VOD service My5 as of today (Wednesday February 12th), it has been announced.

Created by Tyler Perry, The Oval tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

The drama series is produced by Tyler Perry Studios and stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure and Matthew Law. In addition to creating the series, Tyler Perry is the director and executive producer. Michelle Sneed also serves as executive producer.

