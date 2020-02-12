My5 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Sistas’

Tyler Perry’s drama series Sistas is available to stream in the UK on Channel 5’s VOD service My5 as of today (Wednesday February 12th), it has been announced.

Created by Tyler Perry, Sistas follows a group of single black females as they navigate their “complicated love lives”, careers and friendships through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

The drama series is produced by Tyler Perry Studios and stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr., and Kevin A. Walton. In addition to creating the series, Tyler Perry the the director and executive producer. Michelle Sneed also serves as an executive producer.

