Movies 24 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man’

The Wrong Man – the second entry in Hallmark’s Chronicle Mysteries movie series – will premiere on Movies 24 on Sunday April 5th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Chronicle Mysteries follows Alex McPherson, the host of a true crime podcast as she embarks on her latest project. The series of TV movies are produced by Chronicles Productions, Inc and stars Alison Sweeney (Days Of Our Lives) and Benjamin Ayres (Saving Hope).

In The Wrong Man, the latest edition of Alex McPherson’s (Sweeney) true crime podcast finds her investigating a three-year-old murder of a woman whose body has only recently been discovered. In reviewing the case for her podcast, Alex discovers the shocking truth about the killer, and helps to exonerate two men wrongly accused of the crime.

