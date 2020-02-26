‘Millennium’ Documentary ‘Millennium After The Millennium’ Eyes March Release

Millennium is getting the documentary treatment. Resurrection Films and Factory Film Studio have set a March 3rd release for Millennium After The Millennium, a feature-length documentary about Chris Carter’s 1990s drama series fronted by Lance Henriksen.

The documentary has already been released in the UK and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video UK. On March 3rd, it will also be released in North America on iTunes and is currently available for pre-order at the price of $10.99.

Millennium After The Millennium, which hails from Troy L. Foreman and Jason D. Morris, explores the history of Millennium and features on-camera interviews with key members of the cast and crew. Some of the contributors lined up for the documentary include: Chris Carter, Lance Henriksen, Frank Spotnitz, Megan Gallagher, Chip Johannessen, Klea Scott, Sarah-Jane Redmond and Brittany Tiplady. Foreman was also one of the people behind the Back To Frank Black campaign and the accompanying book that was released in 2012.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film: “In 1996 Chris Carter followed up The X-Files with the darker, arguably more sophisticated series, Millennium, a gothic horror show that pit actor Lance Henriksen against a thousand points of darkness. The series ended abruptly in 1999, but the darkness remains. Fans yearning for Frank Black’s heroic return can revisit past nightmares and see glimpses of a hopeful future in the new feature-length documentary, Millennium After the Millennium.”

Full Disclosure: Millennium After The Millennium executive producer Troy Foreman previously worked for TVWise between 2013 and 2015.