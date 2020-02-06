Liz Carr & Richard Lintern Exit BBC One’s ‘Silent Witness’

Silent Witness is losing two of its main cast members. Liz Carr and Richard Lintern have exited the BBC’s long-running crime drama following the season 23 finale, which aired last night. Carr joined the series in season 16 as Clarissa Mullery, while Richard Lintern has played Dr Thomas Chamberlain since season 17.

“Liz and Richard, in their individual and brilliant ways, brought so much to Silent Witness”, said executive producer Richard Stokes. “They have been much loved characters and will be missed by us all at The Lyell”. The news comes just as the BBC has renewed Silent Witness for two more seasons. They said that further details about season 24, including new cast additions, would be announced at a later date.

“After 8 years of getting to play the fabulous character Clarissa Mullery, I’ve decided it’s time to leave Silent Witness. To quote Clarissa, ‘I just know, deep down – that it’s time for me to move on, to focus less on the dead and more on the living. On life.’ Originally only employed for 4 episodes as Jack’s side kick, I am incredibly proud that I leave as a main character in one of the BBC’s landmark dramas. Silent Witness has given me such an amazing opportunity to develop as an actor but I know this is the right time to take a leap of faith, leaving what I know and seeing what other opportunities await”, Liz Carr said.

“It has been a rollercoaster of a ride but I feel I’m leaving on an exhilarating high. I will very much miss the other Lyell regulars – Emilia, David and Richard along with my on-screen husband, Dan Weyman – I have loved working alongside them for the past 8 series and I leave knowing I have their love and support for my decision”, she continued. “My hugest thanks goes out to the audiences and fans who have followed me and Clarissa over the years. Without your love for the character, I doubt I’d have made it through my first series! I hope you’ll understand why we felt it was time to leave and that you’ll continue your support for Silent Witness whilst hopefully following me in all my future adventures”.