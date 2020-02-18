ITV To Rest ‘Cold Feet’ After Ninth Season

It’s the end of the road for Cold Feet… at least for now. ITV has announced that they will be “resting” the series after the ninth season, which wrapped its run last night. The door remains open for a tenth season at some point in the future, which would explore the characters and their stories at a later stage in their lives.

Created by Mike Bullen, Cold Feet follows the lives of of three couples. The comedy drama series is produced by Big Talk North and stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson. In addition to the core cast, other actors returning for season nine include Ceallach Spellman, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sylvie Briggs, Jack Harper, Madeleine Edmondson, Michelle Holmes, Ivanno Jeremiah and Lucy Robinson.

“We feel we’ve explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we’ve told thus far and the issues they’ll be exploring when they are empty nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood”, said series creator Mike Bullen. “We’re looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age…”

“The Cold Feet team have proved that life never stops being funny, challenging and bitter sweet”, added James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson. “So, although the show will take a well earned break, we all look forward, when the time is right, to returning to warm the nation’s hearts once again”.

While Big Talk CEO and Executive Producer Kenton Allen added: “We’re so proud to have brought Cold Feet back for four amazing series and are now taking a well earned holiday and saying au-revoir and definitely not farewell to a much loved series that has defined generations of ITV viewers.”