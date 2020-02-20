ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Trouble With Maggie Cole’

The Trouble With Maggie Cole (formerly known as Glass Houses) will premiere on ITV on Wednesday March 4th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Trouble With Maggie Cole is set in a picturesque small coastal town called Thurlbury with a close-knit community and follows the stories and fall out for Maggie Cole who doesn’t pay attention to the cautionary adage that ‘those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’. When a radio journalist interviews her for a small reportage piece about local life she gives him far more detail (and embellishment) about the locals and their personal lives than he was counting on. In the days and weeks following the show’s broadcast, Maggie sees the butterfly effect of how her very public gossip-fest affects various figures around the town and disrupts their lives.

The drama series, which was created by Mark Brotherhood, is being produced by Genial Production and stars Dawn French (The Vicar Of Dibley, Delicious) as Maggie Cole, Julie Hesmondhalgh (Happy Valley, Broadchurch) as Maggie’s best friend Jill, Mark Heap (Upstart Crow, The Midnight Gang) as Maggie’s husband Peter, Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On, Sally4Ever) as school secretary Karen, and Patrick Robinson (Him, Mount Pleasant) as novelist Marcus. Joanna Hanley is the series producer, while Ben Gregor is attached to direct. The executive producers are Sophie Clarke-Jervoise, Dawn French and Mark Brotherhood. ITV Studios Global Entertainment will handle international sales.

