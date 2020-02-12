ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Flesh And Blood’

ITV’s four-part drama Flesh And Blood will premiere on Monday February 24th at 9pm, and will the continue to air daily in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Flesh And Blood tells the story of three adult siblings – Helen, Jake and Natalie – who are thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien declares she’s in love with a new man. As she nears her 70th birthday, the siblings’ suspicions are heightened when retired GP Mark sweeps their mother off her feet, shifting her priorities away from her children. The happiness of her 45-year marriage to their father, Terry, is called into question, which sends a seismic shock through the lives of the siblings.

Years of secrets, lies, rivalries and betrayals come to the surface and threaten to blow apart everything they’ve held dear. With their large family home overlooking the Kent coast, their inheritance and the happy memories of their childhood all suddenly threatened by the arrival of Mark, the siblings attempt to find out more about him. But will their long-buried grudges and complicated personal lives allow them to pull together? The drama series, which was created by Sarah Williams, is produced by Silverprint Pictures and stars Imelda Staunton, Francesca Annis, Russell Tovey, Stephen Rea, Claudie Blakley, Lydia Leonard, Sharon Small, Lara Rossi, Keir Charles, Vincent Regan, David Bamber, Stephanie Langton and Clara Indrani.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.