ITV Releases Trailer For ‘McDonald & Dodds’

ITV has released the trailer for McDonald & Dodds (formerly known as Invisible), which is set to premiere next month.

Created by Robert Murphy, McDonald & Dodds is set in Bath and follows the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald, who is partnered with the shy, modest DS Dodds. While McDonald has transferred from the mean streets of South London to leap up the career ladder, Dodds has happily languished on the shelf for most of his working life.

McDonald is a tough, driven, battering ram of a cop who cracks cases through sheer force of will; Dodds – the tortoise to her hare – is quiet, unassuming and enigmatic. But thrust back into frontline action for the first time in a decade, he discovers a hidden talent for deciphering puzzles. Two contemporary Britons, seemingly with nothing in common, thrown together, boss McDonald and loyal sidekick Dodds forge a rumbustious, entertaining and ultimately – give or take a few setbacks – effective partnership. The drama series is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia.

Check out the trailer below: