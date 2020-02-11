ITV Releases Trailer For ‘Liar’ Season 2

ITV has released the trailer for the second season of Liar, which is set to premiere next month.

Liar tells the story of a night that changes the lives of Laura Newell and Andrew Ellis forever, Laura is a smart and dedicated teacher, not long out of a relationship and unsure about getting back on the dating scene. Andrew is a renowned surgeon whose son is a pupil at Laura’s school. An initial attraction leads to a date, but neither fully realises the far-reaching consequences that their meeting will have on each other or their families.

The first season closed with the discovery of Andrew Earlham’s murdered body. The show’s second season picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Andrew Earlham for the sexual assault of 19 women. When Andrew’s body is found in the Kent marshes, Detective Inspector Renton alongside DS Rory Maxwell are tasked with uncovering clues about Andrew’s past and unpacking the events of the three crucial weeks leading up to his murder.

The drama series, which was created by Harry and Jack Williams, is being produced by Two Brothers Pictures for ITV and SundanceTV in association with All3Media International and stars Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd. Katherine Kelly, Howard Charles and Amy Nuttall have joined the cast for season two. James Dean is the series producer, while James Strong and Chris Sweeney are the directors. The executive producers are Harry and Jack Williams, Christopher Aird and James Strong.

