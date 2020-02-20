ITV Orders Bomb Disposal Squad Thriller ‘Trigger Point’, Vicky McClure To Star

ITV has ordered Trigger Point, a six episode thriller series about the Metropolitan Police Service’s Bomb Disposal Squad that hails from Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s indie HTM Television. Vicky McClure (Line Of Duty) is attached to star.

Trigger Point is set in contemporary London and focuses on the Bomb Disposal Squad. Known as “Expo”, officers risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger. Death is always just a heartbeat away. Lana Washington (McClure) is an experienced bomb disposal operative.

Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can’t help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It’s a terrifying thought, but against all odds how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?

Daniel Brierley created the series and it is his debut TV drama commission. HTM Television, the independent production company that is co-owned by Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions – is producing. Julia Stannard is the series producer. The executive producers are Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead and Jessica Sharkey. Filming is set to get underway in London later this year. ITV said that further casting would be announced at a later date.

“Trigger Point has you on the edge of your seat from the start. It’s a brilliant script by Daniel and I can’t believe this is his first commission”, said ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill, who commissioned the series for the commercial broadcaster. “I’m delighted to be working with Jed who knows better than anyone how to bring these thrillers to screen and Vicky is the perfect Lana. It’s a fabulous team and an exciting show for ITV.”