Ian McElhinney, Lisa Dwan, Lorcan Cranitch & More Join BBC One’s ‘Bloodlands’

BBC One has set the core cast for Bloodlands.

Ian McElhinney, Lisa Dwan, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna, Lola Petticrew, Chris Walley, Michael Smiley, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Susan Lynch, Peter Ballance, Asan N’Jie, Cara Kelly and Flora Montgomery have been tapped to star opposite James Nesbitt in the Northern Ireland-set drama.

Created by Chris Brandon, Bloodlands follows Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) and his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher. When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, Brannick quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

The drama series is set up at Line Of Duty and Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio’s new production company HTM Television. Christopher Hall is the series producer, while Pete Travis is directing. The executive producers are Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville and Mark Redhead for HTM Television and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Northern Ireland Screen is providing funding. Filming is taking place in and around Belfast and Strangford Lough.

“HTM Television is honoured such a prestigious cast will bring to life Chris Brandon’s thrilling, thought-provoking series Bloodlands”, said Jed Mercurio, Executive Producer and Founder of HTM Television.

While Tommy Bulfin, BBC Commissioning Editor, Northern Ireland, added: “We’re delighted that such an incredible cast, including some of Northern Ireland’s finest acting talent, have come together for Bloodlands.”