History UK Sets Return Date For ‘Vikings’ Season 5

Vikings will return to History UK to finish airing its fifth season from Tuesday March 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Michael Hirst, Vikings follows the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok and his band of Viking brothers. The drama series is produced by Take 5 Productions, World 2000 & MGM Television and stars Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer and James Flynn executive produce.

The back-half of season five sees the arrival of a legendary Viking, the famous Duke Rollo (Clive Standen), who causes further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar the Boneless becoming its King. As Bjorn and Lagertha flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmund, Ivar’s tyrannical reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new Dark Age, the likes of which have never been seen. Ultimately, Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged by the sons of Ragnar and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot who has declared himself a God on earth. Meanwhile in Iceland, Floki battles the elements, and his own settlers’ desire for revenge, to forge a Viking colony on the beautiful and desolate landscape.

