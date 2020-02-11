Gold Sets Premiere Date For ‘Sandylands’

Sandylands will premiere on UKTV’s Gold channel on Wednesday March 4th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Sandylands follows twenty-seven-year-old Emily Verma, who is living the high life in London, having escaped the clutches of Sandylands – her seaside hometown where her semi-estranged father Les Vegas remains a local celebrity as arcade owner and self-proclaimed ‘King of the Strip’. However, when Sandylands becomes headline news after a bloodied pedalo is washed ashore – a pedalo last hired by Les – Emily is forced to make a reluctant visit home.

She quickly discovers that all is definitely not what it seems in her old stomping ground. With Les declared ‘lost at sea’, Emily is charged with putting his affairs in order, organising his memorial and selling the family home. Unbeknownst to Emily however, her every move, and every subtle twitch of a curtain at her family home is under the constant scrutiny of a mysterious one-eyed man, who’s recently arrived in Sandylands and works for the life insurance company that’s due to pay out over Les’ unfortunate demise. The three-parter, which was penned by Martin Collins and Alex Finch, is being produced by King Bert Productions and stars Sanjeev Bhaskar, Natalie Dew, David Walliams, Sophie Thompson, Craig Parkinson, Simon Bird, Harriet Webb, Hamza Jeetooa and Bronwyn James.

