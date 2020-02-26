First Look: Trailer & Poster For ‘Millennium After The Millennium’

Resurrection Films and Factory Film Studio have released the trailer and poster for Millennium documentary Millennium After The Millennium, which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video UK and will be released on iTunes in North America on Tuesday March 3rd.

Created by Chris Carter, Millennium ran on Fox from October 25th 1996 to May 21st 1999. The series followed Frank Black, a former FBI agent and criminal profiler who was freelancing as a consultant for the Millennium Group. Millennium starred Lance Henriksen, Meghan Gallagher, Klea Scott, Britany Tiplady and Terry O’Quinn. The series was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Ten Thirteen Productions with Chris Carter, Michael Duggan, Chip Johannessen, Glen Morgan and James Wong serving as executive producers.

Millennium After The Millennium, which hails from Troy L. Foreman and Jason D. Morris, explores the history of Millennium and features on-camera interviews with key members of the cast and crew. Some of the contributors lined up for the documentary include: Chris Carter, Lance Henriksen, Frank Spotnitz, Megan Gallagher, Chip Johannessen, Klea Scott, Sarah-Jane Redmond and Brittany Tiplady. Foreman was also part of the team behind the Back To Frank Black campaign and the accompanying book that was released in 2012.

Here’s the official synopsis for Millennium After The Millennium: “In 1996 Chris Carter followed up The X-Files with the darker, arguably more sophisticated series, Millennium, a gothic horror show that pit actor Lance Henriksen against a thousand points of darkness. The series ended abruptly in 1999, but the darkness remains. Fans yearning for Frank Black’s heroic return can revisit past nightmares and see glimpses of a hopeful future in the new feature-length documentary, Millennium After the Millennium.”

Check out the trailer and poster below:

Full Disclosure: Millennium After The Millennium executive producer Troy Foreman previously worked for TVWise between 2013 and 2015.