Endor Productions Hire FNG’s Sara Johnson As Creative Director

Red Arrow Studios backed indie Endor Productions has hired former Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa’s Vice-President of Scripted Sara Johnson to serve as Creative Director.

The company, which specialises in scripted content, is led by MD Hilary Bevan Jones and has produced such efforts as ORF and ZDF’s Vienna Blood (later acquired by BBC Two), Fox Networks Group’s Deep State, and forthcoming BBC One drama But When We Dance.

At FNG, Johnson headed up their originals slate, and oversaw production, development and drama commissioning for the broadcaster. She was the commissioner and executive producer on Deep State and the FNG/Canal+ co-commissioned series War Of The Worlds. Prior to joining Fox Networks Group, She also held key roles at Keshet Productions UK, La Plante Productions and Sky.

“It is wonderful to be coming into this new role within Endor, continuing the relationship we all forged during my time at Fox”, Sara Johnson said in a statement. “I look forward to helping to grow their existing and vibrant slate at all stages of development and production. Hilary and her team have a huge passion for projects from all ends of the spectrum and we share many views on the ways that drama can entertain and also make a difference.”

While Hilary Bevan Jones, Managing Director of Endor Productions, added: “I am delighted to welcome Sara to the Endor family in this new creative role. Our work together on Deep State was an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are all excited that Sara is joining at such an interesting and creative time for our company.”