E4 Sets UK Return Date For ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 3

Young Sheldon will return to E4 to finish airing its third season from Thursday March 5th at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

Young Sheldon follows 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve young Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

The comedy series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan. Jim Parsons narrates the comedy as Adult Sheldon. In the next new episode, titled A Live Chicken, a Fried Chicken and Holy Matrimony, George Sr. and Meemaw struggle to manage the Cooper household while Mary plans Pastor Jeff’s (Matt Hobby) wedding.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.