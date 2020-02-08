E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 7

The seventh season of The Goldbergs will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Wednesday February 19th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg, The Goldbergs is set in the 1980s and follows the exploits a family with and in-your-face mother, a hot-tempered father and three eccentric children. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television & Happy Madison and stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, George Segal, Patton Oswalt, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner.

In the opening episode of the show’s seventh season, titled Vacation, before Erica and Barry go off to college, Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. But like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases “we need to talk” and won’t tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure.

