E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Schooled’ Season 2

The second season of Schooled will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Wednesday February 19th at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

Schooled is set in 1990-something and follows the hilarious faculty of William Penn Academy, led by music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis, Principal John Glascott, Coach Rick Mellor, young, enthusiastic English teacher CB, and prized and passoniate science teacher Wilma. Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and stars Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, AJ Michalka, Brett Dier and Haneefah Wood.

In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled Dangerous Minds, the summer is over. On her first day back, Lainey is excited to be back at William Penn Academy, but Mellor warns her that being a pal to her students is not a good idea. Meanwhile, Principal Glascott introduces the newest science teacher to the faculty, but CB is skeptical of her no-nonsense approach, ABC has ordered 22 episodes for season two, up from the thirteen episodes they ordered for the show’s first season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.