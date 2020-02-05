E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Man With A Plan’

CBS’ Matt LeBlanc comedy series Man With A Plan will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Monday February 17th at 7:30pm, and will then continue to air daily in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Man With A Plan tells the story of Adam, a contractor who starts spending more time with his kids when his wife goes back to work and discovers the truth every parent eventually realizes: their little angels are maniacs. The comedy series, which has been renewed through season four, is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Grace Kaufman, Hala Finley, Matthew McCann, Matt Cook, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Kali Rocha.

In the show’s pilot episode, Adam feels fully equipped to take on more parenting responsibilities while his self-assured wife returns to the work force after being a stay-at-home mom for 13 years. However, Adam’s blindsided by how tough it is to wrangle three messy kids who can’t live without Wi-Fi. Their preteen daughter, Kate, is a master manipulator and initially thrilled that “daddy fun times” are taking over; middle child Teddy can’t seem to keep his hands out of his pants despite constant reminders; and their precious youngest, Emme, is nervous about starting kindergarten under the stern supervision of Mrs. Rodriguez. In the midst of it all, Adam’s older brother and business partner, Don, enjoys giving him terrible advice about how to run his family. But, with Andi’s encouragement and advice from a couple of equally stressed parents, Marie and Lowell, Adam takes charge of his brood, lays down the law and discovers he’s going to “nail” this job.

