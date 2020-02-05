Dave Sets Premiere Date For ‘Meet The Richardsons’

Dave’s new comedy series Meet The Richardsons will premiere on Thursday February 27th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Meet The Richardsons offers a fictional window into the funny and frustrated marriage of Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. Richardson and Beaumont play exaggerated versions of themselves as viewers get a glimpse into their home and work lives, surrounded by their celebrity friends and their Hebden Bridge neighbours.

The six episode series is being penned by Lucy Beaumont and Tim Reid and is being produced by Second Act Productions. Lee Hupfield and Eddie Stafford are the series producers and directors. It was commissioned for Dave by UKTV’s Head of Entertainment Iain Coyle and ordered by Richard Watsham and Dave’s Channel Director Luke Hales.

