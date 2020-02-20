Channel 5 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hailey Dean Mysteries: Dating Is Murder’

Dating Is Murder – the third entry in Hallmark’s Hailey Dean Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Channel 5 on Sunday March 1st at 1:35pm, it has been announced.

Based on Nancy Grace’s series of novels, Hailey Dean Mysteries follows Hailey Dean, a former prosecutor who has found a new way to help others when she becomes a therapist. Despite having left the DAs office, she still finds herself herself invested in seeking justice and discovering the truth. The series of movies star Kellie Martin in the titular role. Michael Robison directed the film from a script by Michelle Ricci. Howard Braunstein, Kellie Martin, Nancy Grace and Josh Sabarra are the executive producers.

In Dating Is Murder when a string of unsolved disappearances all tie to the same popular dating app, prosecutor-turned-therapist Hailey Dean is on the case. With the help of detectives Danny Morgan (Giacomo Baessato) and Fincher Garland (Viv Leacock) – and even her adventure-adverse boyfriend Jonas (Matthew MacCaull) – Hailey uses her uncanny ability to read people and acute observation skills to investigate the case. After receiving little help from the dating app’s creators Wade (Toby Levins) and Jessica (Kieran Sequoia), Hailey goes undercover to meet with app users, finding herself in precarious situations along the way. When she suspects that the dating app has put her friend Sabrina (Emily Holmes) in danger, Hailey must risk everything to solve the case and save her friend.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.