Channel 5 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Will To Kill’

A Will To Kill – the sixth entry in Hallmark’s Hailey Dean Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Channel 5 on Saturday March 7th at 12:50pm, it has been announced.

Based on Nancy Grace’s series of novels, Hailey Dean Mysteries follows Hailey Dean, a former prosecutor who has found a new way to help others when she becomes a therapist. Despite having left the DAs office, she still finds herself herself invested in seeking justice and discovering the truth. The series of movies star Kellie Martin in the titular role. Michael Robison directed the film from a script by Michelle Ricci. Howard Braunstein, Kellie Martin, Nancy Grace and Josh Sabarra are the executive producers.

In A Will To Kill, Hailey Dean has spent much of her professional career aiding in the pursuit of justice for others, but now – 15 years after her fiancé Will’s murder – she seeks justice for the crime that changed her whole life. Hailey works closely with her friends: Will’s brother Danny (Giancomo Baessato), Detective Fincher (Viv Leacock) and Will’s college teammate Clyde (Chad Lowe) to investigate the emotional case. When she realizes that she may have been the murderer’s target, and that there is a missing college classmate tied to her fiancé’s murder, several of her former college friends fall under suspicion. In hopes of solving both mysteries, Hailey follows the missing person case, revealing a high stakes real estate scandal and years of cover-ups. Even when Hailey’s investigation puts her own life in danger, she will stop at nothing in pursuit of justice.

