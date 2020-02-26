Channel 5 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription For Murder’

A Prescription For Murder – the eighth entry in Hallmark’s Hailey Dean Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Channel 5 on Saturday March 7th at 2:40pm, it has been announced.

Based on Nancy Grace’s series of novels, Hailey Dean Mysteries follows Hailey Dean, a former prosecutor who has found a new way to help others when she becomes a therapist. Despite having left the DAs office, she still finds herself herself invested in seeking justice and discovering the truth. The series of movies star Kellie Martin in the titular role. Allan Harmon directed the film from a script by Michelle Ricci. Howard Braunstein, Kellie Martin, Nancy Grace and Josh Sabarra are the executive producers.

In A Prescription For Murder, Psychologist and former prosecutor Hailey Dean aids her friend Detective Fincher Garland (Viv Leacock) in investigating a rapidly growing string of murders at Atlanta Memorial Hospital when Fincher’s girlfriend Dr. Meghan Phillips (Caitlyn Stryker,) is named a suspect in the first killing. As the list of suspects grows with each new victim’s death, Hailey’s keen investigative skills, her uncanny ability to read people, and her passion for justice lead her through a labyrinth of clues that eventually point to the killer. But when she gets too close to the truth, Hailey becomes the killer’s next target for murder.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.