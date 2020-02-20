Channel 5 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hailey Dean Mysteries: 2+2=Murder’

2+2=Murder – the fourth entry in Hallmark’s Hailey Dean Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Channel 5 on Sunday March 1st at 3:25pm, it has been announced.

Based on Nancy Grace’s series of novels, Hailey Dean Mysteries follows Hailey Dean, a former prosecutor who has found a new way to help others when she becomes a therapist. Despite having left the DAs office, she still finds herself herself invested in seeking justice and discovering the truth. The series of movies star Kellie Martin in the titular role. Michael Robison directed the film from a script by Michelle Ricci. Howard Braunstein, Kellie Martin, Nancy Grace and Josh Sabarra are the executive producers.

In 2+2=Murder, when a teacher goes missing at her niece’s school, Hailey Dean is on the case. With the help of Detectives Danny Morgan and Fincher Garland, she investigates the mysterious disappearance, which ultimately leads to the discovery of two dead bodies on the construction site owned by her former college friend, Clyde Bennett. Hailey puts her safety on the line to uncover the incriminating secret Naomi planned to reveal before her death, and to track down the killer. With multiple suspects under investigation, Hailey must use her acute observation skill to solve the murders.

