Channel 5 Orders Thriller ‘The Drowning’; Jill Halfpenny, Jonas Armstrong, Rupert Penry-Jones & More To Star

Channel 5 is adding to their slate of original dramas. The ViacomCBS owned broadcaster has commissioned The Drowning, a four-part thriller starring Jill Halfpenny (Three Girls, Liar), Jonas Armstrong (Ripper Street, Line Of Duty), Rupert Penry-Jones (Whitechapel, Silk), Deborah Findlay (The Split, Collateral), and Cody Molko.

The Drowning tells the story of Jodie, who, when Jodie catches sight of Daniel, a teenage boy, she is convinced she has found her missing son. Whether she is right or not, in that moment her spark of hope is ignited and she commits to a dangerous and transgressive path that will take her to the edge of reason. How far will she go? How far would any of us go to find a missing child?

Jill Halfpenny has been cast as Jodie, who since losing her son eight years ago she has been rebuilding her life but when she catches sight of Daniel it threatens to up-end the life that she has carefully pieced back together; Jonas Armstrong as Jason, Jodie’s only sibling, the only real support she has had in her life; Rupert Penry-Jones as Mark, Daniels father who keeps a tight rein on his emotions and on his son’s life; Deborah Findlay as Lynn, Jodie’s mother, with whom she has a fractious relationship; and Cody Molko as Daniel, the boy Jodie becomes fixated with.

Francesca Brill and Luke Watson created the series, while Tim Dynevor is penning the scripts. Unstoppable Film & Television are producing in association with All3Media International. Mary McCarthy is the series producer, while Carolina Giammetta is attached to direct. The executive producers are Noel Clarke, Jason Maza, Alexandra Stone, and Catriona Mckenzie. Sebastian Cardwell is the Commissioning Editor for Channel 5. Filming will take place in Dublin ahead of a late 2020 premiere on Channel 5.

“We are delighted to be working with the hugely talented Jill Halfpenny, Jonas Armstrong and Rupert Penry Jones on The Drowning, which is being lead by the brilliant director, Carolina Giammetta”, said Unstoppable Film & Television’s Noel Clarke and Jason Maza. “Working with Carolina and our wonderful writer, Tim Dynevor, the creative process has been a joy. We could not be more excited to collaborate with Channel 5 to bring this story to the screen.”

While Sebastian Cardwell Channel 5’s Deputy Director of Programmes, ViacomCBS Networks International UK, added: “We are thrilled to be working with the team at Unstoppable on this exciting addition to Channel 5’s ever growing drama slate. We hope that audiences will be gripped across the series.”