Channel 4’s ‘The Windsors’ Adds Miriam Margolyes, Julia Deakin & Simon Day As Guest Stars

Miriam Margolyes (Call the Midwife), Julia Deakin (Shaun Of The Dead) and Simon Day (The Life of Rock With Brian Pern) have been tapped for guest starring roles in the upcoming third season of Channel 4’s royal comedy The Windsors, which is set to premiere on Tuesday February 25th at 10pm.

The Windsors takes a satirical look at the British Royal family. The comedy series is produced by Noho Film and TV and stars Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne, Hugh Skinner, Louise Ford, Kathryn Drysdale, Celeste Dring, Ellie White, Katy Wix, Morgana Robinson, Vicki Pepperdine, Matthew Cottle and Tom Durant-Pritchard.

Miriam Margolyes has been cast as Queen Victoria, who (in portrait form) provides counsel to Wills when Charles tries to convince him to go on strike; while Julia Deakin and Simon Day will play Carole and Mike Middleton who, while hosting Charles, Camilla, Wills and Kate, are overheard threatening to chop off Charles and Camilla’s heads leading Camilla to plot the murder of the Middletons.

“Queen Victoria has always been one of my heroes”, Miriam Margolyes said in a statement. “I hope she’ll forgive my irreverent portrayal.”

“I am shocked they let me have a go at this. I love the show and everyone wonders how they get away with it, the answer is…because it’s funny! Carole is a gift, an enigma wrapped in a riddle”, commented Julia Deakin. “So little footage of her actually speaking exists! Less is definitely more. The Windsors version is far from this. Mix Carole and Mike on a weekend with Camilla and Prince Charles. Oh dear!”

While Simon Day added: “Great to be appearing in The Windsors as Mike Middleton. I never thought I would get this close to the royal family.”