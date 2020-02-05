Channel 4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Homeland’ Season 8

The eighth and final season of Homeland will receive its UK premiere on Channel 4 on Sunday February 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Homeland follows Carrie Mathison, a CIA case officer who finds herself battling her own demons while she works on the front lines of the War on Terror. The drama series is produced by Fox 21 and stars Clare Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Beau Bridges, Maury Sterling, Linus Roache, Costa Ronin, Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar.

The show’s final season finds Carrie Mathison recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for Saul, now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner. The top priority of Warner’s young administration is an end to the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den – one last time.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.