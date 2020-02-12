Channel 4 Renews ‘Year Of The Rabbit’ For Second Season

Channel 4 has handed out a second season renewal to Victorian-era comedy Year Of The Rabbit. Six episodes have been ordered for the show’s second season. IFC is on-board as the U.S. broadcaster.

Year Of The Rabbit follows tough booze-hound detective Rabbit, his hapless partner Strauss and the country’s first female police officer Mabel as they fight crime in London’s east end. The comedy series is produced by Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland and stars Matt Berry, Freddie Fox and Susan Wokoma.

”I’m looking forward to Inspector Rabbit returning back to our screens to fight crime in the past”, said series co-creator and star Matt Berry. “This time he’ll deal with all sorts of unearthly forces, including the Royal Family! Victorian London is presently very much where it’s at.”

While Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added: “Year of the Rabbit is one of the most glorious, gutsy and audacious comedies on TV, made by a fantastic cast and crew who relish every detail. We’re thrilled to welcome it back. Here’s to more absurd capers in the dark underbelly of Victorian London.”