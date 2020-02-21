Channel 4 Releases Trailer For ‘The Windsors’ Season 3

Channel 4 has released the trailer for the third season of The Windsors, which is set to premiere on Tuesday February 25th at 10pm.

The Windsors takes a satirical look at the British Royal family. The comedy series is produced by Noho Film and TV and stars Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne, Hugh Skinner, Louise Ford, Kathryn Drysdale, Celeste Dring, Ellie White, Katy Wix, Morgana Robinson, Vicki Pepperdine, Matthew Cottle and Tom Durant-Pritchard.

As TVWise previously reported, Miriam Margolyes guest stars this season as Queen Victoria, who (in portrait form) provides counsel to Wills when Charles tries to convince him to go on strike; while Julia Deakin and Simon Day will play Carole and Mike Middleton who, while hosting Charles, Camilla, Wills and Kate, are overheard threatening to chop off Charles and Camilla’s heads leading Camilla to plot the murder of the Middletons.

In season three, Wills, Kate, Harry and Meghan are feuding. Charles has his eye on the top job and in his new role as defender of ALL faiths, conjures up the devil, Camilla continues her scheming ways and locks horns with Carol Middleton over who’s going to be the next Queen: Camilla or Kate, with Beatrice getting married, Eugenie, and Fergie worry whose going to walk her down the aisle now Andrew has ‘withdrawn from public life’, Pippa inveigles her way into Harry and Meghan’s life when she gets a job as their nanny, we see a ‘fun’ side to Princess Anne when she falls for David Beckham, and a hapless Prince Edward falls victim to Bulgarian loan-sharks.

Check out the trailer below: