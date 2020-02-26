CBS Justice Sets Premiere Date For ‘Scorpion’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of Scorpion will premiere on CBS Justice on Tuesday March 10th at 11pm and will then continue to air on weekdays in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Scorpion revolves around Walter, an eccentric genius and his international network of super-geniuses who form the last line of defense against the complex threats of the modern age. The drama is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Elyes Gabel, Robert Patrick, Katharine McPhee, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong, Ari Stidham and Riley B. Smith.

In the opening episode of season four, titled Extinction, Team Scorpion must work with their old nemesis Mark Collins in order to prevent the extinction of mankind. Also, Walter and Paige awkwardly navigate their new relationship. This marks the UK linear broadcast premiere for the fourth season of Scorpion. As TVWise exclusively reported at the time, despite airing the first three seasons, ITV2 opted not to acquire the final season. The fourth season has, however, been available to stream on Netflix UK since 2018.

